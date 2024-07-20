Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 2,085 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.78. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

