Nwam LLC Buys 400 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,933,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,578,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,142,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,873. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

