Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.05% of Inari Medical worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NARI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at $42,174,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,293 shares of company stock worth $12,947,868. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 618,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NARI

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.