Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.66. 138,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,068. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.