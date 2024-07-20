Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 5,647 JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $392,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JGLO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. 116,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $62.23.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

