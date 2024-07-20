NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Down 2%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, April 1st.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.31) by $3.15. Equities research analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -11.11 EPS for the current year.
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
