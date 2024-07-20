Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Novartis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVS opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

