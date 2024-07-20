NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$5.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 528,140 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.46.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
