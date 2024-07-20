Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

