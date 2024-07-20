NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Shares Down 2.4%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 39,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 112,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NioCorp Developments from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 529.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 617,664 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

