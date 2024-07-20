Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NIO worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

