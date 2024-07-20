Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Shares Up 1.9%

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.52. Approximately 185,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 155,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$533.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Insiders have purchased 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691 over the last 90 days. 33.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

