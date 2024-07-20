NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 250,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 211,707 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. On average, analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

