New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 6,337,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

