NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Stock Price Down 25%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

