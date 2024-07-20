Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get PROS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRO

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PROS by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.