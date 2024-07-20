Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,909.29 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,909.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

