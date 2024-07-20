Motco Sells 103,185 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,185 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $155.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

