Motco Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Motco purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.8 %

AZO stock traded up $24.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,950.40. 90,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,870.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,891.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

