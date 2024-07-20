Motco Purchases 961 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Motco lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 528,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 291,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,099. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

