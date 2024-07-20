Motco Purchases 1,963 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 32,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 72.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 116,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 38.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,910,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.