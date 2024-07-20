Motco Purchases 130 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motco lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,585,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,166. The company has a market capitalization of $859.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

