Motco Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Motco bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,381.7% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 116,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 80,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 32,164,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,975,754. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.