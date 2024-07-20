Motco Has $81,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,734. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

