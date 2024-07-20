Motco Has $654,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Motco grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Stryker were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

SYK traded up $9.72 on Friday, hitting $340.95. 2,421,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,140. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.30 and its 200-day moving average is $337.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

