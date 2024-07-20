Motco Buys 689 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Motco boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,201. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $323.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.