Motco Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19,983.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Progressive were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,647 shares of company stock worth $7,417,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.35. 3,207,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

