Motco Boosts Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Motco raised its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 5,450.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in RXO were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RXO by 2,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RXO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 105,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,654.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares in the company, valued at $346,818,310.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 216,936 shares of company stock worth $4,284,289. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RXO Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RXO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 720,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

