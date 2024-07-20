Morgan Stanley Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.03.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

