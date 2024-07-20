Morgan Stanley Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $165.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.34.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $180.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Steph & Co. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.