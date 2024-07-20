Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) versus AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Critical Comparison

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) and Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAON and Montana Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $1.17 billion 6.12 $177.62 million $2.15 40.50 Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for AAON and Montana Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AAON presently has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Given AAON’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AAON is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

AAON has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Montana Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 15.44% 25.84% 19.63% Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of AAON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAON beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

