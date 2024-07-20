Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Trimmed by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,738,000 after acquiring an additional 550,293 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

