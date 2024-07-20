Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 36,436 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.52 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

