Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Reliance worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $304.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

