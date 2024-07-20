Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in News by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $28.62.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

