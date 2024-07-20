Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.90 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

FOUR stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

