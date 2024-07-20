Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.