Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.