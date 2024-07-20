Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.11 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,238 shares of company stock worth $35,641,374. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

