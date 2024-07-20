Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,252,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,975,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

