Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after buying an additional 1,815,540 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

TransUnion stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

