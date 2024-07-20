Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of FOX worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in FOX by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

