Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 55,129 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 113.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,026 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Avantor by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

