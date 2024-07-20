Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,231 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.