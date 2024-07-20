M&G Plc Takes $135.88 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,880,000. KE makes up approximately 0.8% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of KE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,957,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,169,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,257,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,246. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

