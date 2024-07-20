M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 915,312 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 915,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,232,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. M&G Plc owned about 0.18% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

