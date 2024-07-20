M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 2,051,693 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,051,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $88,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.