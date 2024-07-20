M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 2,051,693 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,051,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $88,223,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Comcast Price Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.
View Our Latest Report on CMCSA
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.