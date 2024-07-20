M&G Plc Invests $77.43 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,433,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.50% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.59. 508,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.12. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.