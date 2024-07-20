M&G Plc Invests $126.09 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,407,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,089,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.17% of CSX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $281,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 19.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,383,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

