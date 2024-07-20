MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $49.87 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $283.60 million and $15.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $49.87 or 0.00074232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 50.12948594 USD and is up 8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $18,992,375.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

